Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Fashion Breakdown: Kandi in Macduggal, Kenya Moore in a Yellow LSO Designs Ruffled Dress, Porsha in a Beeombi Velvet Cut Out Gown, and More!

Did you guys tune in to the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Reunion?

The tea was piping hot–and so was the style!

Let’s get into it, shall we?



Porsha Williams showed off her curves in a velvet Beeombi gown, styled by No IG Jeremy. I love her House of Emmanuele crown. Slay!



Custom was also the call for Kenya Moore, who beamed in a yellow ruffled dress by @LSODesigns.



Marlo Hampton ripped the runway in a Pamella Roland Spring 2018 gown and $1,390 Balenciaga crystal pumps.







Cynthia Bailey embraced the reunion’s Spanish theme in a red ruffled Sherri Hill gown.



Sheree Whitfield splurged on a $6,200 Gucci Silk-Blend Satin Gown:





Eva Marcille kept it simple for her first RHOA reunion in a $248 Nicole Miller Cold Shoulder Halter Neck Gown:





Kandi looked bomb in a glittery look by Macduggel:



Lastly, Nene Leakes unwittingly caused a bit of controversy on our IG page in her Marchesa dress.



As you may know, Marchesa is co-owned by Georgina Chapman, whose husband Harvey Weinstein was at the center of a huge sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood. Because the situation is still fresh in our minds, it was probably not the best idea to wear the brand, but I’m sure Nene didn’t get the memo, and rocked the dress because she liked it.

What do you think?

And who do you think had the best look at the Reunion?



