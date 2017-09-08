On the Scene: Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2018 NYFW Presentation with Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and More!

NYFW has begun! The stars flocked to Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2018 presentation in bold prints, embellishment, leg-baring lengths, and flirty details.

Let’s get into the celeb looks!

Nicole Richie shimmered and sparkled in a metallic paillette mini dress. I live for her style!

Chrissy Teigen flaunted her mile-long legs in a printed mini dress. So cute.

Jessica Alba cradled her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder ruffle maxi dress. Chic, no?

Goldie Hawn schooled us all in a silver fringe top and white trousers. In a word: iconic!

And the lady of the hour had a twinning moment with Chrissy Teigen in a matching print. No one does boho chic better than Rachel.

Who had your favorite look at the presentation?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene: The Coachella 2017 NYLON Midnight Garden After Dark Party with Amber Rose, Jourdan Dunn, Rita Ora in Henry Holland Boots, and More! On the Scene: Chanel’s Fall 2017 Couture Fashion Show with Tracee Ellis Ross, Pharrell Williams, Julianne Moore, and More! On the Scene: The 59th GRAMMY Awards with Beyoncé in Peter Dundas, Rihanna in Armani Privé, Solange in Gucci and Iris Van Herpen Couture, and More! The Top 10 Looks from the 89th Annual Academy Awards: Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti, Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph and Russo, Janelle Monae in Elie Saab, and More! On the Scene: The Panthere De Cartier Party with Ashley Madekwe in Halston, Olivia Culpo in Balmain, Rose Bertram in Saint Laurent, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares