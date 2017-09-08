On the Scene: Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2018 NYFW Presentation with Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and More!

NYFW has begun! The stars flocked to Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2018 presentation in bold prints, embellishment, leg-baring lengths, and flirty details.

Let’s get into the celeb looks!

Nicole Richie shimmered and sparkled in a metallic paillette mini dress. I live for her style!

Chrissy Teigen flaunted her mile-long legs in a printed mini dress. So cute.

Jessica Alba cradled her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder ruffle maxi dress. Chic, no?

Goldie Hawn schooled us all in a silver fringe top and white trousers. In a word: iconic!

And the lady of the hour had a twinning moment with Chrissy Teigen in a matching print. No one does boho chic better than Rachel.

Who had your favorite look at the presentation?