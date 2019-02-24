Queen Sized, Mind, Body, Spirit & Fashion

Today lovely, admired Fashion bombers, the essence of beauty in all of our full figured divas is highlighted. It will always be edified and celebrated.

The Fashion Bomb Daily team wants to introduce you to the newest style edition of our vision, which is @fashionbombplus. Visit our Instagram page to see updates on the hottest plus size looks for every occasion, including theseamazing @rayarjeans, below, shop them now featured on the fashionbombdailyshop.com website.

Fashion Bombers favorite trends thus far include animal prints in all classic as well as fashion forward colorful shades. See the gorgeous prints below and shop the looks at fashionbombdailyshop.com.

Since the creation of Rhianna’s @savagefenty line, lingerie was taken to another level. Shop her curvy line as well at savagefenty.com, and update your looks this season ladies with ultra-feminine tops and other great looks inexpensively at @Forever21 Plus.

Ladies realize that in this fashion era of bravura, any look you want you can achieve with fabulous results with the right guidance and expertise. Fashion Bomb Daily is your ultimate connection! Couture and style limits have been broken to include all sizes, shapes and people of every background. Let’s continue the movement!