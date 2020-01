The stars came out for Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall 2020 show! Take a look:

Tyga stopped by in an all yellow Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 ensemble.

Quavo and Takeoff were in the building, also in Louis Vuitton Spring 2020.

And Bella Hadid represented for the ladies in a Louis Vuitton trench coat, monogram crop top, and wide legged pants.

I'm sure it was a great show!

Images: Backgrid