Pyer Moss, Fear of GOD, Just Don and More Collaborate on Limited Edition Tee with Proceeds Going To George Floyd’s Family

Fashion Brands Pyer Moss, Fear of GOD, Just Don, Off White, Melody Ehsani, and more have collaborated on a limited edition George Floyd t-shirt.

The front of the black and white tees simply have George Floyd’s initials ‘GF,’ while the backs are emblazoned with the names of participating brands, many of which are helmed by people of color.

The limited edition tees go on sale tomorrow at 12pm EST at FearofGod.com.

Sale proceeds will go directly to George Floyd’s family.

I’m definitely going to pick one up.

How about you?