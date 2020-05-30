Protest Fashion: Brands with a #BlackLivesMatter Message in Light of George Floyd

Last night, America erupted in protest over the murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis, Minnesota black man who was killed–on film–by police.

The mere fact that this man’s murder was video taped is exasperating, heartbreaking, and infuriating. But the seeming lack of consequences and accountability for the police in question (they were eventually fired, and the main perpetrator, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder) ignited a flame in people’s hearts, who are simply sick and tired of being treated like subhuman in this country. Enough is enough.

As a fashion website, we find ways to protest through style. Below, a few brands you can wear to show your solidarity:

If you know of more brands, leave a comment below.

To donate to George Floyd’s family here, and visit Change.org, Color of Change, and the NAACP.