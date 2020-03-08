Prince Harry in his Military Attire & Meghan Markle in a Red Safiyaa Dress, Turned Heads Attending the Mountbatten Festival in the U.K.

One of society’s favorite high profile celebrity couples made one heck of an appearance recently, in head turning complementing red ensembles. Beloved Prince Harry and Dutchess Meghan Markle attended the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as one of their final engagements fulfilling their royal duties. “The event marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and it raises money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.”

Instagram reproduction: @safiyaa_offical

Even though the prestigious couple recently announced in January they would be stepping down from their esteemed duties, they always will be royalty to their fans supporters. The lovely Dutchess of Sussex, wore a beautiful caped gown by designer Safiyaa. Her long, dark and strikingly straight hair magnified her glowing complexion, along with her simple yet elegant blush toned make up. She chose Aquazzura pumps and a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag all in a matching hue of red, polishing her look to royal perfection.

Getty Images: People Magazine

Prince Harry’s look was just as impressive. As Captain General of the Royal Marines, He wore a military style black and red tuxedo inspired jacket, respectively, and in uniform with his peers, adoring his military regalia. Harry looked very distinguished and like a true “officer and a gentleman” in dark tuxedo pants with bold red stripes and shiny military dress shoes. Once the famous couple’s royal exit is finalized, Harry plans to become Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a trial period of 12 months.

The Prince & Dutchess have numerous upcoming engagements in the U.K. before they say their final farewell to their stately roles. They spent time in Canada with baby Archie, before returning to the U.K. They look absolutely fabulous and happy. We grant Harry & Meghan well wishes on their next chapter outside the royal palace, we can’t wait to capture their style journey as well! Stay tuned to Fashion Bomb Daily for more features on this amazing couple and others!

