PRESS: Fashionista.com on How Claire Sulmers Launched Her Blog Turned Media Brand Fashion Bomb Daily

To have me come speak about my journey or keynote your next event, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com.

Visit Fashionista.com to see an inspiring, informative, and insightful article written by Fashionista.com senior writer Maria Bobila on our very own EIC Claire Sulmers!

An Excerpt:

“Every year, the world continues to open up for me, and so for those starting out, just don’t get discouraged, and if you really love it, then do the work and be consistent and persistent,” says Sulmers. “You will break through.”

This type of work mantra has been applied well throughout Sulmers’s career, including her blog Fashion Bomb Daily, which she started while working in the editorial department of Real Simple in 2006. The platform’s first two years involved Sulmers balancing both her full-time job and her side project, which served as a means to explore her growing interest in fashion blogging. “If you go back to some of our first posts, it’s pictures of some of my coworkers or pictures of people on their lunch break outside in Rockefeller Center,” recalls Sulmers.

