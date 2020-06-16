Plus Sized Designer You Should Know: Designer Makiah DeShields

Makiah T DeShields from Philadelphia started the MTD Design company to cater to women of all sizes!

After graduating from the Art Institute of Philadelphia with a degree in fashion design, she launched her small business as a one woman force. She writes, “I hand make couture garments, designing real fashion that’s feminine, flowy, and intricate. “

“Using flounce, asymmetrical cuts, bold colors, and individual confidence. I adore the plus size community. And never wanted to exclude what curves means to me. Plus size women appreciate that I can reach their levels of fashion. So I create from size 0- and beyond.”



Like what you see? Contact Makiah Deshields on Instagram @Makiahtdeshields.