Pharrell x Adidas Officially Launch A Tennis Inspired Collection

Pharrell Williams is no stranger when it comes to collaborating with brands, especially Adidas. Skateboard P recently released a collection with Adidas Tennis, an all around fun and flirty capsule for both men and women. According to Adidas Tennis Twitter (@adidastennis), a handful of pieces from the vibrant ’70s line was released on August 20th, but Adidas Originals’ Twitter (@adidasorginals) confirmed that both in-store and online the collection is officially available to the public.

.@adidastennis Collection by @Pharrell Williams features performance tennis shoes made for true players. Arriving August 31st. pic.twitter.com/PXDv6vIJUP — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 14, 2017

The collection followed with the singer partnering up with Adidas Tennis on “Don’t Be Quiet Please” campaign which challenges individuals to be more vocal. The collection consist of stylish, yet comfy tennis gear: headbands, socks, skirts, cable-knit sweaters, tennis shoes, and more color blocking ensembles. Prices range from $20-$300. Take a look at some of the styles below: Adidas customer service clarified that the Pharrell x Adidas collection is available in select stores, including the flagship store locations in NY, Mexico, and Spain. Call your nearby Adidas store to see if it’s available. What do you think?