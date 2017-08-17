Pat McGrath To Launch Her First Permanent Makeup Line

Pat McGrath is noted as the most influential makeup artist in the industry. Fittingly, she will launch her first “unlimited” core makeup collection under PAT McGrath LABS.

Pat McGrath has issued limited edition colors, and received lots of positive feedback. It’s only right to make her line permanent.

According to WWD, there will be two unique drops on her website patmcgrath.com. On September 16th at midnight, she will unleash 40 color hues of lipsticks in matte and luxe finishes. On September 28th, fans will be able to get their hands on lip liner in 11 shades, eyeliner in five shades, and three color ways of mascara and an eye shadow palette. Prices for the makeup ranges from $25-$125.

In an interview with WWD, McGrath said, “A lot of these colors are my all-time colors for the last 25 years…[you can] shop my archive. I can say, ‘This was the palette when you saw me do a tan and a bronze for Versace.’ I re-created shadows that I had to make to get that beautiful, rich seductive brown or that incredible metallic gold pigment that doesn’t exist unless it’s made out of eight different formulas.”

If you’re a subscriber to McGrath’s site, you’re in luck because she will host a “secret” pre-sale to her collection, but there’s no telling when that will happen as of yet, so just be on high alert. Her collection will officially be sold to the masses at 25 Sephora stores and online on Oct. 6th.

“All along I’ve done about five makeup lines that I’ve put away because they’ve looked like everyone else’s. I wanted to do something authentic,” McGrath told WWD.

McGrath’s expansion will lead to more anticipated productslike foundations for various skin tones.

If you haven’t yet copped McGrath’s latest limited edition collection, it’s not too late. Sephora.com has a few of the MatteTrance lipsticks available for $38.

What do you think of the upcoming core collection?