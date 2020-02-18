Outfit Inspiration: Versace Orange Blazer, Pretty Little Thing Denim Shorts and Jessica Rich Neon Shoes

The above look has been curated by @StyledByJovon_
A vibrant statement jacket is always a great way to pull together an easy chic look. You can opt to clash compliment your color palette, or find matching colors for a monochromatic look.
This vivid orange blazer with gold button detailing is a splurge at $2,350 from Versace. Available to purchase on NetAPorter.com.
This look goes for a contrasting sky blue Versace bralette ($125) & panties ($75) with a pink and orange trim. Available on Versace.com.
High-waisted denim shorts are by one of our fav low-cost e-commerce site Pretty Little Thing from their ‘Shape’ collection that is designed to enhance your hourglass figure. A total steal at $38, these are a must-have staple for summer. Available on PrettyLittleThing.com.
PVC shoes are sticking around a bit longer. Especially ones that have a bit of color. These pointed pumps are by shoe designer Jessica Rich. These multi-color neon trimmed ‘Love Pump Rainbow’ heels have unfortunately sold out. Shop the style below:
Matching the jacket perfectly, this Fall/Winter 2019 design Versace ‘Virtus’ quilted shoulder bag completed with gold Baroque style V-shape hardware. Sitting at $1,975 and is also available in pastel pink, white, black and fuchsia.
Gold accessories with the iconic Versace medusa emblem finish the look with earrings, rings, belt, necklace, bracelet and a chunky watch.