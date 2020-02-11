Outfit Inspiration: Saint Laurent Blue Fur Coat, House of CB Gray Bodysuit and Balenciaga Accessories

With the cooler months are still looming, a look that is warm while being chic and trendy is a must! And what is more of a winter staple than a bold fur jacket. Now available in a whole host of colors, a statement jacket is a great way to finish off or brighten up a look.

This vibrant blue, cosy-looking fur coat comes from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2016 collection is sure to turn heads. Shop the look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A good-fitting bodysuit is a must-have in every wardrobe. This classic gray bodysuit is by House of CB for $57 available on their website.

The relaxed sweatpants look has been a huge trend recently. Color-coordinating combo’s have been the go-to style for many Bombshells in the past year whether they are globe-trotting or just heading to dinner. These gray sweatpants are from Diesel, which perfectly contrasts from the form-fitting bodysuit to balance the look.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A Gray fedora hat emblazoned with a royal blue LA emblem by Fashionvilla completes the outfit by matching the color palette from the fur coat and gray co-ord.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Balenciaga finishes off the look with some of their Bomb Accessories. The suede ‘Souvenirs XXS’ blue fanny pack with all over logo print, and gold Paris-inspired charms is a splurge at $1,890. As well as these eye-catching floral ‘Knife’ ankle boots with a $1,650 pricetag.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Turn on your JavaScript to view content