Outfit Inspiration: Saint Laurent Blue Fur Coat, House of CB Gray Bodysuit and Balenciaga Accessories

With the cooler months are still looming, a look that is warm while being chic and trendy is a must! And what is more of a winter staple than a bold fur jacket. Now available in a whole host of colors, a statement jacket is a great way to finish off or brighten up a look.
This vibrant blue, cosy-looking fur coat comes from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2016 collection is sure to turn heads. Shop the look below:
A good-fitting bodysuit is a must-have in every wardrobe. This classic gray bodysuit is by House of CB for $57 available on their website.
The relaxed sweatpants look has been a huge trend recently. Color-coordinating combo’s have been the go-to style for many Bombshells in the past year whether they are globe-trotting or just heading to dinner. These gray sweatpants are from Diesel, which perfectly contrasts from the form-fitting bodysuit to balance the look.
A Gray fedora hat emblazoned with a royal blue LA emblem by Fashionvilla completes the outfit by matching the color palette from the fur coat and gray co-ord.
Balenciaga finishes off the look with some of their Bomb Accessories. The suede ‘Souvenirs XXS’ blue fanny pack with all over logo print, and gold Paris-inspired charms is a splurge at $1,890. As well as these eye-catching floral ‘Knife’ ankle boots with a $1,650 pricetag.