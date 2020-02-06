Outfit Inspiration: Pretty Little Thing Renaissance Skirt and Top, R-13 Denim Jacket and D’stree Two-Tone Fedora

This look has been curated by @StyledByJovon_



Renaissance painting style prints started popping up last summer and it looks like it’s not going anywhere just yet! Top and skirt from one of our favourite low cost e-commerce site, Pretty Little Thing. A steal at $22 for the bodysuit, while the skirt is now $7 in the sale.



Nothing finishes off an outfit like a good hat. This two-toned fedora Christopher hat with clear PVC trim is from D’Estree for €350.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content



A good quality denim jacket is a wardrobe essential. This classic jacket is by R13.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content



The Dior Saddle bag has returned with a vengeance with everyone from celebrities to fashion bloggers rocking a version. These days there are so many different prints, sizes and colors available it’s hard to know which one to splurge on!



Clear PVC heels have truly taken over! The go-with-everything style now comes in mules, sandals, pumps, with embellishments or in vibrant colors. These slip on mules are by Femme LA at $159.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content



When talking finishing touches, you can forget the classics. These gold bangles, hoops and chain necklaces from Bomb Accessories go-to’s Dior and Cartier.