One to Watch: Designer Azede Jean-Pierre

Sometimes you stumble across a designer or pretty-young-thing and just know they’ve got ‘it.’

By ‘it,’ I mean an innovative aesthetic, particular skill–something fresh to bring to the table. My friend recently tipped me off to Azede Jean-Pierre, a Savannah College of Art and Design graduate and Atlanta based designer who can DIY and sew with the best of them:



Her sheer and flouncy garments typically boast quirky details like uneven hems, geometric patches, or petal peppered skirts. Take a look at her Spring/Summer 2011 Collection titled “Newcomer“:









Neiman Marcus in Atlanta took note of her undeniable talent, and proudly displayed one of her dresses in their store windows:



Jean-Pierre was also highlighted as one of five top rising designers by Polyvore.com and scored an internship with Ohne Titel this summer.



She’s one to watch indeed.

View her collections here and keep track of her progress at www.uncouturier.blogspot.com.

*Thanks Rasaan