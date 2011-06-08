One to Watch: Designer Azede Jean-Pierre

Sometimes you stumble across a designer or pretty-young-thing and just know they’ve got ‘it.’
By ‘it,’ I mean an innovative aesthetic, particular skill–something fresh to bring to the table. My friend recently tipped me off to Azede Jean-Pierre, a Savannah College of Art and Design graduate and Atlanta based designer who can DIY and sew with the best of them:

Her sheer and flouncy garments typically boast quirky details like uneven hems, geometric patches, or petal peppered skirts. Take a look at her Spring/Summer 2011 Collection titled “Newcomer“:



Neiman Marcus in Atlanta took note of her undeniable talent, and proudly displayed one of her dresses in their store windows:

Jean-Pierre was also highlighted as one of five top rising designers by Polyvore.com and scored an internship with Ohne Titel this summer.

Azede Jean-Pierre by the Sartorialist

She’s one to watch indeed.
View her collections here and keep track of her progress at www.uncouturier.blogspot.com.

*Thanks Rasaan

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

