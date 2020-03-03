One of America’s Favorite Couples Cameron Hamilton & Lauren Speed from the Hit Show “Love is Blind” on Netflix Hit the Town in Style

One of America’s favorite couples from the hit show “Love is Blind” on Netflix hit the town for press in fun looks. Fashion Bomb Daily has the deets on the fashionable duo, and stunning newly wed couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed. Cameron kept his look dapper, clean and casual in a blue crew neck sweater and slim cut, dark blue jeans. Camel colored and sophisticated dress shoes defined his fashion statement for a perfect trendy, yet classic look.

Lauren complimented Cameron’s GQ attire with ease, wearing a Chelsea and Walker Mustard Michelle top, and a Lush Clothing, black and white plaid longline coat. Her matching chic pumps by Sam Edelman Shoes. Lauren’s outfit was lovely, effortless and of course stylish. We love the ease of how the pieces were styled so well together.

There is much to appreciate about the couple’s fashion sense and overall swag. It’s simply genuine, modern, sleek and fun. Just like the fantastic pair, Cameron and Lauren, they met and fell in love unexpectedly on the hit Netflix series “Love is Blind.” It’s an amazing and necessarily transparent show on modern day love and relationships.

On the show, young professionals from different backgrounds, races and cultures are introduced to each other strictly with their voices. There are no physical images, videos, emails or text messages for anyone to view. It’s a very interesting and eye-opening show. Cameron and Lauren’s fairy tale love story is a suprise yet unquestionable outcome of the heartfelt series. Don’t miss the next couple who may find true love. Check out the intriguing and refreshing series on Netflix. And follow Fashion Bomb Daily for more great looks in fashion from our favorite celebrity couples.