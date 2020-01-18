On the Scene: YouTube’s Leaders and Legends Event Featuring Kandi in Gold MacDuggal, Tiny in Blue Jay Godfrey, Toya in Silver BCBG and More!

Youtube’s “Leaders and Legends” ball was held in Atlanta Georgia at the Atlanta History center and was hosted by Lyor Cohen, music industry executive. Both L.A. Reid and Baby Face received honors for their powerful and lasting impact on the music industry.

Pictured: L.A Reid, XXXXX, Lyor Cohen, Baby Face

Influential, powerful and iconic seem to have been the required characteristics for an invite. Amongst the men being honored, those in attendance consisted of some of Atlanta’s prominent artist such as TI, Ludacris, Jermain Dupree, Rick Ross, Big Boi and more.

Atlanta native T.I. is wearing a custom royal blue sport coat with black detailing from Hideoki Bespoke. Standing next to him is recording artist 2 Chainz in a custom pin striped double breasted suit by Virgil Abloh

Ludacris looked dapper dressed in all black.

Big Boi from Outkast

Pee, Jermaine Dupri, and Coach K

Rick Ross

Lil Duval

The fellas weren’t the only ones dressed to impress. “Beside every man stands a great woman”. Well, these women stand out on their own!

Tiny Harris wore a short, strapless, royal blue dress by Jay Godfrey. The “High Low” dress with extended train highlighted her Gianvito Rossi stiletto sandals.

Monica graced the ball wearing a beautiful all white long sleeved gown by Alex Perry. Monica’s hair, a symmetrical blunt cut bob, complimented the perfectly draped, shoulder padded dress.

Monica’s white fur is by Duckie Confetti and her shoes are Alexandre Birman

Kandi Burruss was dipped in a gold! She wore a floor length gold sequin gown by Macdugal paired with a gold Louboutin sandal. She is shown standing next to her husband Todd=

Kandi wasn’t the only one sparkling and shining. Both Toya Wright and Tammy Rivera wore eye catching, head turning evening dresses.

Toya Wright shimmered in silver and diamonds! Her Stuart Weitzman shoes and YSL bag went perfectly with the high split silver BCBG gown.

Tammy Rivera wore a gold and black one sleeved dress. It was also floor length and had a high slit on the left side.

Da Brat wore a powder pink logo printed Robin’s Jeans track suit with gold detailing. She wore a pink and orange sneaker by Gucci, and in true Brat fashion, her hair was braided and she wore a dual colored pink and bandana.

Who do you think had the best look of the evening? Let us know.