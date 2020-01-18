On the Scene: YouTube’s Leaders and Legends Event Featuring Kandi in Gold MacDuggal, Tiny in Blue Jay Godfrey, Toya in Silver BCBG and More!

Youtube’s “Leaders and Legends” ball was held in Atlanta Georgia at the Atlanta History center and was hosted by Lyor Cohen, music industry executive. Both L.A. Reid and Baby Face received honors for their powerful and lasting impact on the music industry.
Influential, powerful and iconic seem to have been the required characteristics for an invite. Amongst the men being honored, those in attendance consisted of some of Atlanta’s prominent artist such as TI, Ludacris, Jermain Dupree, Rick Ross, Big Boi and more.
The fellas weren’t the only ones dressed to impress. “Beside every man stands a great woman”. Well, these women stand out on their own!
Kandi wasn’t the only one sparkling and shining. Both Toya Wright and Tammy Rivera wore eye catching, head turning evening dresses.
Da Brat wore a powder pink logo printed Robin’s Jeans track suit with gold detailing. She wore a pink and orange sneaker by Gucci, and in true Brat fashion, her hair was braided and she wore a dual colored pink and bandana.
