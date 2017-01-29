On the Scene: Variety’s Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees with Thandie Newton in Altuzarra, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Uzo Aduba in A.L.C., and More!

Variety threw a celebratory brunch for the SAG Awards nominees, with our favorite actors and actresses in attendance. Florals, simple silhouettes, curve-hugging fits, and lace were all on the style agenda.

Check out the day’s looks in 3…2…1…

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-thandie

Everything was coming up florals for Thandie Newton in Altuzarra separates. Hot!

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-jurnee

A simple, yet effective LWD was on the agenda for Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Isn’t she gorgeous?

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-samira

Samira Wiley went bold in a printed pencil skirt and matching orange knit top.

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-sophie

Lace Louis Vuitton was Sophie Turner’s choice for the brunch. This was fab.

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-aldis

Aldis Hodge repped for the fellas in a blue check three-piece suit. He’s so handsome!

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-danielle

It was all about black and white stripes for Danielle Brooks. Yes crop top!

varietycelebratorybruncheventawardsnominees-uzo

Uzo Aduba also tried on a crop top for size, slipping a lace hem, midriff-baring piece over a copper metallic A.L.C. pleated pencil skirt.

Who had your favorite look at the brunch?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene- The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsOn the Scene: The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on-the-scene-the-color-purple-broadway-opening-night-with-jennifer-hudson-and-uzo-aduba-in-zac-posen-laverne-cox-in-tom-ford-patina-miller-in-wai-ming-and-moreOn the Scene: The Color Purple Broadway Opening Night with Jennifer Hudson and Uzo Aduba in Zac Posen, Laverne Cox in Tom Ford, Patina Miller in Wai Ming, and More! On the Scene- The 70th Annual Tony Awards with Lupita Nyong'o in BOSS, Jourdan Dunn in Zac Posen, Lucy Liu in Zuhair Murad, and More!On the Scene: The 70th Annual Tony Awards with Lupita Nyong’o in BOSS, Jourdan Dunn in Zac Posen, Lucy Liu in Zuhair Murad, and More! Taylor Swift looked Fall perfect while seen out and about in SOHO, NYCFabulous Looks Of The Day: Weekend Edition November 15th – 16th, 2014 On the Scene- The 72nd Annual Golden Globe AwardsOn the Scene: The 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

  • Instagram

    • Shares