On the Scene: Variety’s Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees with Thandie Newton in Altuzarra, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Uzo Aduba in A.L.C., and More!

Variety threw a celebratory brunch for the SAG Awards nominees, with our favorite actors and actresses in attendance. Florals, simple silhouettes, curve-hugging fits, and lace were all on the style agenda.

Check out the day’s looks in 3…2…1…

Everything was coming up florals for Thandie Newton in Altuzarra separates. Hot!

A simple, yet effective LWD was on the agenda for Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Isn’t she gorgeous?

Samira Wiley went bold in a printed pencil skirt and matching orange knit top.

Lace Louis Vuitton was Sophie Turner’s choice for the brunch. This was fab.

Aldis Hodge repped for the fellas in a blue check three-piece suit. He’s so handsome!

It was all about black and white stripes for Danielle Brooks. Yes crop top!

Uzo Aduba also tried on a crop top for size, slipping a lace hem, midriff-baring piece over a copper metallic A.L.C. pleated pencil skirt.

Who had your favorite look at the brunch?