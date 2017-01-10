On the Scene: The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party with Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace, Shay Mitchell in Leah de Gloria, Simone Biles in Alexis Monsanto, and More!

If celebs weren’t getting paid big bucks, I’d say they deserve a huge break for all the party-hopping they did post-Globes! Our favorite supermodels, actresses, and even an Olympic gold medal winner were present for The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party.

Let’s get into the night’s ensembles!

Naomi Campbell looked every bit the supermodel in one of her favorite houses: Atelier Versace. A match made in fashion heaven!

Shay Mitchell shimmered and sparkled in a gold Leah de Gloria number that hugged her every curve. This was fab.

Simone Biles beamed in an Alexis Monsanto gown. Gorgeous, no?

Marianna Hewitt was a vision in a white draped back jumpsuit with cutout detailing. I need this in my wardrobe!

When you’re one of the designers of Marchesa, do you ever need to look any further than your own brand?

Sophia Amoruso slipped on a black embroidered gown for the night. Hot!

A classic high-neck, slip-inspired gown from Galvan was on the agenda for Louise Roe.

Alyssa Milano was the lady in red in Alexander Wang. I want to see more of this brand at high-fashion parties!

Who had your favorite look at the party?