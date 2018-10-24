On the Scene: The #TidalxBrooklyn #Reform Concert featuring Angela Rye in Marc Bouwer, Normani Kordei in Balmain, Meek Mill in Fendi, and More!

The Tidal x Brooklyn went down last night at the Barclay’s Center, with performances by Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and many more! With the goal of raising awareness for Prison Reform, the event raised money for a great cause. Before some of our favorite performers hit the stage, celebrity attendees and hosts hit the carpet. Take a look at what they wore:
Radio DJ Angie Martinez sparkled in a $12,300 pink Valentino tiger embellished dress and a $1,450 YSL pyramid clutch.
Meek Mill skewed dapper in a $2,980 Fendi striped coat.
Angela Rye was red carpet ready in a blue Marc Bouwer gown.
Normani Kordei slipped on a $3,188 neon Balmain dress.
Danielle Bradbery showed off her stems in a cut out Michael Costello dress.
Fat Joe opted for an UCNY multicolored python jacket.
Lastly, Queen Naija showed off her baby bump in a printed dress by Cheng Hai Chang.
That does it! Who do you think had the best look?