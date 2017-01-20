On the Scene: The IWC Schaffhausen “Decoding the Beauty of Time” Gala Dinner with Naomie Harris in Alexandre Vauthier, Karolina Kurkova in Michael Kors Collection, Adriana Lima in Cushnie et Ochs, and More!

Right before the Peoples Choice Awards went down, a smattering of stylish celebs and supermodels took to Geneva for the IWC Schaffhausen “Decoding the Beauty of Time” Gala Dinner. Plunging necklines, sexy slits, embellishment, and statement-making detailing were all included in their high-fashion ensembles.

Check out their looks in 3…2…1…

Naomie Harris struck a fine figure in a black and white Alexandre Vauthier gown with a sultry slit. She’s always flawless!

Karolina Kurkova opted for high-octane glamour in an embellished Michael Kors Collection caped stunner. Gorgeous, no?

Adriana Lima flaunted her mile-long stems in a Cushnie et Ochs design. She would look good in just about anything!

Everything was coming up florals for Sonam Kapoor in Ralph & Russo. This was fab.

A strapless navy jumpsuit and that coveted Yves Saint Laurent heart bag were on the agenda for Negin Mirsalehi. I would wear this in a heartbeat!

Nicole Warne was a vision in all-white. I loved the dark lips that grounded the look in wintry perfection.

Kristina Bazan was the lady in red, slipping on a studded confection and classic black pumps.

Barbara Becker toughened up her LWD with grommet-detailed, lace-up booties. I liked this!

Who had your favorite look at the dinner?