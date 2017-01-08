On the Scene: The BAFTA Tea Party with Tracee Ellis Ross in POLITE, Thandie Newton in Monse, Naomie Harris in Thom Browne, and More!

How many parties can go down pre-Globes? The possibilities are endless! The BAFTA Tea Party took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A., with our favorite actresses and a handful of stylish actors in attendance.

Check out the celebration’s looks in 3…2…1…

thebaftateapartyarrivals-tracee

Tracee Ellis Ross made us wish for Spring in a blue floral print POLITE dress. Hot!

thebaftateapartyarrivals-monse

Thandie Newton put a fun spin on the tried and true black and white combo in a polka dot Monse dress. I always love a good Thandie red carpet moment.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-naomie

Naomie Harris wore legendary British brand Thom Browne. It was a BAFTA tea party after all!

thebaftateapartyarrivals-ruth

The timeless pattern was also on the agenda for Ruth Negga, who was clad in a midi-length LBD from The Vampire’s Wife. Isn’t she gorgeous?

thebaftateapartyarrivals-edwina

More florals! Edwina Findley-Dickerson slipped on a form-fitting colorful dress in the timeless print. The second flawless look of the weekend from this beauty.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-emma

Polka dots are clearly making their presence felt this awards season, as Emma Stone also chose them in a copper-hued DVF dress.

tracelysettebaftateapartyarrivals-trace

The iconic brand was also Trace Lysette’s choice—a black lace $598 Diane von Furstenberg Kyara Jumpsuit.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-sophie

I would totally wear Sophie Turner’s gold spike necklace, grey long-sleeve top, high-waist black and gold cropped trousers, and black leather booties—all by Louis Vuitton.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-amy

Amy Adams beamed in a little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Can’t wait to see what she wears tonight!

thebaftateapartyarrivals-octavia-spencer

Octavia Spencer toughened up her lace-embroidered flare dress with a black leather jacket.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-lily

J’adore Dior! And so does Lily Collins. I loved her textured dress for the evening.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-bryce

Bryce Dallas Howard was draped in a strapless midi Victoria Beckham frock.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-christina

Carolina Herrera was Christina Ricci’s choice for the evening—a blue striped ruffle piece to be exact.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-hailee

Hailee Steinfeld flaunted her mile-long stems in a mint Elie Saab mini dress. She’s always flawless!

thebaftateapartyarrivals-amara

The Night Of actress Amara Karan was the epitome of elegance in a two-tone, black and white dress.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-tom

Tom Hiddleston repped for the fellas in a burgundy double-breasted suit. Handsome, no?

thebaftateapartyarrivals-raza-jeffrey

Raza Jaffrey couldn’t have been more dapper in an expertly-tailored navy pairing. Completely swoon-worthy.

thebaftateapartyarrivals-niecy

Black and yellow never looked so chic on Niecy Nash. I’m living for her striped skirt!

Who had your favorite look at the fête?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

