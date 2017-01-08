On the Scene: The BAFTA Tea Party with Tracee Ellis Ross in POLITE, Thandie Newton in Monse, Naomie Harris in Thom Browne, and More!

How many parties can go down pre-Globes? The possibilities are endless! The BAFTA Tea Party took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A., with our favorite actresses and a handful of stylish actors in attendance.

Check out the celebration’s looks in 3…2…1…

Tracee Ellis Ross made us wish for Spring in a blue floral print POLITE dress. Hot!

Thandie Newton put a fun spin on the tried and true black and white combo in a polka dot Monse dress. I always love a good Thandie red carpet moment.

Naomie Harris wore legendary British brand Thom Browne. It was a BAFTA tea party after all!

The timeless pattern was also on the agenda for Ruth Negga, who was clad in a midi-length LBD from The Vampire’s Wife. Isn’t she gorgeous?

More florals! Edwina Findley-Dickerson slipped on a form-fitting colorful dress in the timeless print. The second flawless look of the weekend from this beauty.

Polka dots are clearly making their presence felt this awards season, as Emma Stone also chose them in a copper-hued DVF dress.

The iconic brand was also Trace Lysette’s choice—a black lace $598 Diane von Furstenberg Kyara Jumpsuit.

I would totally wear Sophie Turner’s gold spike necklace, grey long-sleeve top, high-waist black and gold cropped trousers, and black leather booties—all by Louis Vuitton.

Amy Adams beamed in a little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Can’t wait to see what she wears tonight!

Octavia Spencer toughened up her lace-embroidered flare dress with a black leather jacket.

J’adore Dior! And so does Lily Collins. I loved her textured dress for the evening.

Bryce Dallas Howard was draped in a strapless midi Victoria Beckham frock.

Carolina Herrera was Christina Ricci’s choice for the evening—a blue striped ruffle piece to be exact.

Hailee Steinfeld flaunted her mile-long stems in a mint Elie Saab mini dress. She’s always flawless!

The Night Of actress Amara Karan was the epitome of elegance in a two-tone, black and white dress.

Tom Hiddleston repped for the fellas in a burgundy double-breasted suit. Handsome, no?

Raza Jaffrey couldn’t have been more dapper in an expertly-tailored navy pairing. Completely swoon-worthy.

Black and yellow never looked so chic on Niecy Nash. I’m living for her striped skirt!

Who had your favorite look at the fête?