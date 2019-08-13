On The Scene: The 2019 Teen Choice Awards With Celebrity Guests Chloe x Halle In Jonathan Simkhai, Ryan Destiny in Area and Jessica Alba in Oscar De La Renta + More!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards occurred this weekend, and many of our favorite celebrities stepped out looking their absolute best! From playful and chic looks, to a few who kept it casual and youthful, many looks were fitting for such an event. Find out the details below!

Our favorite singing sister duo, Chloe x Halle both wore Jonathan Simkhai Pre-Spring 2020, styled by Zerina Akers. Whereas Chloe Bailey gave us major disco diva vibes in a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit, Halle Bailey pieces were sophisticated and bold.

Ryan Destiny, with the help of stylist Scot Louie, radiated in a green Area dress for the occasion, that was fresh and effortless! Lauren Jauregui also kept it sultry and simple in a Norma Kamali Toga Dress styled by Scot Louie as well!

Brie Bella wore a figure flattering lavender Retrofete Dress and kept it sweet and simple with minimal jewelry, it’s hard to not rave over such a beautiful color!

Nikki Bella, similar to her dearest sister Brie, shimmered in a Luciana Balderrama pants set, that was figure hugging and flattering.

Taylor Swift enlivened the carpet with colors draped in full Versace with funky patterns to get into.

Zendaya, although real chill, experimented with summer colors with the help of stylist Law Roach in this Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Ready-To-Wear Look!

Brittany Snow opted for a modish dress by Fausto Puglisi for the occasion and played with a quirky pattern choice!

Maddie Ziegler opted for a vintage Chanel Blazer and Matching Pants in a striking color, so hard to miss, styled by Samantha Burk. We love how such a bold color elevated her look!

Jessica Alba, in a daring Oscar De La Renta floral gown, glowed with the help of stylist Jamie Mizrahi. The Floor length gown with a bold color choice of black, I’m sure definitely turned heads.



Darling Gabrielle Union-Wade was nothing short of breathtaking in this Lanvin Fall/Winter 2019 styled by Thomas Christos, that was playful, edgy and sweet just the same!

Megalyn Echikunwoke glowed in a striking Neon Green look by Maison Rabih Kayrouz, styled by Mandel Korn. Talk about slime time!



Laura Marano in her Raisa Vanessa Dress and Ruthie Davis Heels, styled by Seth Chernoff, was oh, so chic and certainly brightened up the carpet!



What were some of your favorite looks, Bombers and Bombshells? Comment below!



Images: Getty