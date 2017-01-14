On the Scene: The 2017 Winter TCA Tour – FOX All-Star Party with Sanaa Lathan in Zimmermann, Naomi Campbell in Azzedine Alaia, Serayah in Hamel, and More!

Celebrities definitely put in work this week, post-Globes! FOX’s 2017 Winter TCA Tour All-Star Party was star-studded with our favorite actors and actresses in attendance.

Let’s get into the celebration’s looks!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-sanaa

It was all about polka dots for Sanaa Lathan in a flirty Zimmermann piece. I need to see more of her!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-naomi

Naomi Campbell literally thinks of Azzedine Alaia as her second father, thus it’s no surprise whenever she wears one of his dresses at a high-fashion fête. Her red and black embellished number with a mini length was perfect.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-serayah

Serayah smoldered in a Hamel cutout LBD. Stunning, no?

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-cleopatra

Cleopatra Coleman made us long for Spring in a romantic floral Alice McCall gown. She’s slowly, but surely becoming one of my faves to see at stylish parties!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-natalie

Natalie Martinez was the lady in red, becoming what may be the tenth celebrity to wear this Self Potrait jumpsuit. It’s a great piece nonetheless.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-mack

Mack Wilds kept it simple, yet polished in a Theory ensemble. Great seeing him out and about.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-aisha

I loved Aisha Hinds’s lacy top, leather pants, and fishnet socks. Hot!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-benjamin

Benjamin Bratt was suited up in a plaid, double-breasted duo. He’s so handsome.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-keesha

A chic Natalie Chapman stunner was on the agenda for Keesha Sharp. I loved this!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-jordana

Jordana Brewster slipped on a black and white floral-embroidered Roland Mouret for the occasion. This was fab.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-chandler

Cutie Chandler Kinney chose an on-trend Jay Godfrey, off-the-shoulder LBD. She’s adorable!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-tamara

Clearly, a woman can never go wrong in all-black! Tamara Taylor kept it neutral in chic separates. This is my kind of look.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-leighton

Leighton Meester slipped on a studded David Koma jumpsuit. Hot!

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-jaina-lee-ortiz

Another LBD! Jaina Lee Ortiz’s design featured a sheer bodice and tie-neck. Pretty, no?

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-stripes

It was all about stripes for Susan Sarandon. Yes to the décolletage! She’s iconic.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-anna

Anna Diop was pretty in pink, choosing a slip dress with elegant ruffle detailing and a side slit.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-eddie

Velvet never looked so good on Eddie Cibrian.

2017wintertcatourfoxstarpartyarrivals-michaela

Michaela Conlin paired a refined blouse with glitzy sequin trousers. Totally an ensemble I would wear!

hannah-simone-2017-fox-winter-tca-all-star-party

Last, but certainly not least was Hannah Simone in a graceful, black and white check print frock.

Who had your favorite look at the party?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

