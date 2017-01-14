On the Scene: The 2017 Winter TCA Tour – FOX All-Star Party with Sanaa Lathan in Zimmermann, Naomi Campbell in Azzedine Alaia, Serayah in Hamel, and More!

Celebrities definitely put in work this week, post-Globes! FOX’s 2017 Winter TCA Tour All-Star Party was star-studded with our favorite actors and actresses in attendance.

Let’s get into the celebration’s looks!

It was all about polka dots for Sanaa Lathan in a flirty Zimmermann piece. I need to see more of her!

Naomi Campbell literally thinks of Azzedine Alaia as her second father, thus it’s no surprise whenever she wears one of his dresses at a high-fashion fête. Her red and black embellished number with a mini length was perfect.

Serayah smoldered in a Hamel cutout LBD. Stunning, no?

Cleopatra Coleman made us long for Spring in a romantic floral Alice McCall gown. She’s slowly, but surely becoming one of my faves to see at stylish parties!

Natalie Martinez was the lady in red, becoming what may be the tenth celebrity to wear this Self Potrait jumpsuit. It’s a great piece nonetheless.

Mack Wilds kept it simple, yet polished in a Theory ensemble. Great seeing him out and about.

I loved Aisha Hinds’s lacy top, leather pants, and fishnet socks. Hot!

Benjamin Bratt was suited up in a plaid, double-breasted duo. He’s so handsome.

A chic Natalie Chapman stunner was on the agenda for Keesha Sharp. I loved this!

Jordana Brewster slipped on a black and white floral-embroidered Roland Mouret for the occasion. This was fab.

Cutie Chandler Kinney chose an on-trend Jay Godfrey, off-the-shoulder LBD. She’s adorable!

Clearly, a woman can never go wrong in all-black! Tamara Taylor kept it neutral in chic separates. This is my kind of look.

Leighton Meester slipped on a studded David Koma jumpsuit. Hot!

Another LBD! Jaina Lee Ortiz’s design featured a sheer bodice and tie-neck. Pretty, no?

It was all about stripes for Susan Sarandon. Yes to the décolletage! She’s iconic.

Anna Diop was pretty in pink, choosing a slip dress with elegant ruffle detailing and a side slit.

Velvet never looked so good on Eddie Cibrian.

Michaela Conlin paired a refined blouse with glitzy sequin trousers. Totally an ensemble I would wear!

Last, but certainly not least was Hannah Simone in a graceful, black and white check print frock.

Who had your favorite look at the party?