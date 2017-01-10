On the Scene: The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party with Tracee Ellis Ross in Paule Ka, Janelle Monae in Georges Chakra, Laverne Cox in Mikael D, and More!

It seems as if every single star was at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party. Our favorite stylish winners from the awards show, social media stars, and international beauties were all there to celebrate.

Check out the night’s ensembles below:

Tracee Ellis Ross matched her Golden Globe in a bronze Paule Ka gown. So happy for her!

Janelle Monae was draped in a strapless black and white jumpsuit, covered in sequins by Georges Chakra. Her fashion choices are always impeccable.

Laverne Cox debuted her brunette tresses in a black Mikael D number with sheer panels and double slits. I can always count on Ms. Cox to bring it in the style department.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were easily the night’s Best Dressed Couple, with Chrissy in a sheer black, embellished J.Mendel gown. Two winning looks for the night!

Deepika Padukone went bold in a one-shoulder Ralph Lauren Collection design. This was fab.

Yara Shahidi was pretty in pink in a fringe Schiaparelli Couture dress in the rosy hue.

Naomie Harris sparkled in her second Armani Privé gown of the evening. She’s always flawless!

Amandla Stenberg debuted a shaved head in a Jill Jill Stuart slip-inspired gown. I live for her style.

Kylie Bunbury chose trousers for the night, clad in a Monique Lhuillier strapless peplum top with a dramatic train and black skinny pants.

Chanel Iman looked every bit the supermodel in a sultry Basil Soda number. Werk Chanel!

Constance Wu brought the romance in a ruffled lace Marchesa stunner. Beautiful, no?

Sofia Richie was simple and chic in a black Balenciaga gown.

Keke Palmer was in an iridescent mood, thanks to her plunging Pamella Roland gown. Really excited about who and what she wears this year.

Tamera Mowry brought the drama in a strapless printed number from LEXI. She looked spectacular.

Megan Good also wore a gown from the brand—a strapless peplum and mesh detailed-design.

Kiersey Clemons flaunted her toned gams in a form-fitting dress from The 2nd Skin Co. Hot!

Garcelle Beauvais paired a glimmering chartreuse DVF sequin frock with dark lips. She’s slowly, but surely becoming one of my red carpet faves.

Shanina Shaik made us wish for spring in a wispy, floral-embroidered Ralph & Russo gown. Stunning!

Hannah Simone couldn’t be missed in a silver sequin-embellished Tommy Hilfiger design. Charming, no?

Kaley Cuoco also chose a look in silver sequins from the designer, though “décolletage” was the word of the night for The Big Bang Theory actress. Great gown!

A knee-length, printed flare dress was on the agenda for Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Heroes do wear capes! Case in point: Niecy Nash in Jovani. Hot!

What’s a high-fashion after party without Elie Saab? Hailey Baldwin slipped on a blush pink gown from the designer with showstopping embellishment.

Mandy Moore went for the plunge in Naeem Khan. She’s never looked better!

Cara Santana couldn’t be missed in a feather print Tadashi Shoji dress.

Emmanuelle Chriqui was radiant in a pleated Maria Lucia Hohan crisscross halter gown. It looks as if this was painted onto her!

Maria Menounos was a vision in a curve-hugging, white slip gown with an illusion neckline.

Lucy Hale was clad in an asymmetric-shoulder Christian Siriano look with an artful bodice. Great gown!

Everything was coming up florals for Kat Graham.

Zoey Deutch donned a white Fausto Puglisi gown with colorful embellishment and a thigh-high slit. This was breathtaking!

Another sexy slit! Jamie Chung opted for one as well, slipping on an Amanda Wakeley gown.

Sarah Hyland also chose a design from the designer, posing in a navy long-sleeve piece with cutout detailing, contrast black accents, and the detail of the night: a thigh-baring slit.

Rachel Zoe took back into the archives in a long-sleeve, blue embellished vintage Givenchy stunner. She never disappoints, when dressing herself or her clients!

Sophia Bush added red lips to her black, swiss-dot panel Monique Lhuillier gown for a pop of color.

Copper Monse sequins and an illusion neckline were Christina Ricci’s choices for the party.

Nina Dobrev served up some Victorian-inspired glamour in a red Zac Posen gown. Zac just gets it!

Julianne Hough was our favorite ice princess in Jenny Packham. Total belle of the ball vibes.

Lea Michele was regal in a long-sleeve, purple Emanuel Ungaro sequin gown. This was fantastic!

The royal-perfect hue and sequins were also on the agenda for Diane Kruger, who certainly turned some heads in a stripe Nina Ricci dress.

Naeem Khan had a big night! Nikki Reed was another star who opted for a piece from the designer—a two-tone, sequin-embellished number with daring sheer panels. Incredible look.

Famed makeup artist Sir John was dapper in a bespoke Rich Freshman double-breasted suit. I loved this.

I’ll take any sighting of How To Get Away With Murder actor Billy Brown that I can get. He’s so handsome!

Leighton Meester was white hot in a Galvan wrap dress and cobalt blue pumps.

If Cuban-American actress Anabelle Acosta is bringing the heat like this in January, I see big things for her in the style department for the rest of 2017!

Juliet Angus is one of my faves on Ladies of London! Her Naeem Khan dress was unreal.

Shooter actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson added some glitter to her classic wrap silhouette. Terrific frock!

Aldis Hodge was another gentleman who looked exquisite at the party, choosing a grey double-breasted pairing for the occasion.

A Minka Kelly sighting has become a rarity these days and I have no reason why when looking at her in this Lela Rose gown. So pretty!

Miranda Kerr was positively angelic in a white strapless August Getty dress. Whether she’s dressed up or dressed down, the woman always looks perfect.

Any looks catch your eye at the party?