On the Scene: The 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch with Ruth Negga, Issa Rae in Omi Woods, Ava Duvernay in Oscar de la Renta, and More!

The 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch went down in West Hollywood today, with our favorite actors, actresses, filmmakers, and directors in attendance. Simple and chic looks were on the agenda for most of the ladies and gents in attendance.

Let’s get into the brunch’s looks, shall we?

Ruth Negga kept it simple and chic in a beige, off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves, white high-waist trousers, and a $1,000 Saint Laurent Gold Small Love Heart Shoulder Bag. I live for her style.

Issa Rae couldn’t be missed in a $139 Omi Woods Coral and Purple The Leila Maxi Skirt. I hope she wins big tomorrow!

Ava Duvernay was the lady in red, slipping on a belted flare Oscar de la Renta dress in the fiery hue. She’s stunning.

Riz Ahmed was dapper in an expertly-tailored black suit.

Tichina Arnold offset a bustier-inspired LBD with a white printed blazer.

This Is Us’s Sterling K. Brown was polished in a black suit, accented by a baby blue shirt.

Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins was pared-down, yet refined in a classic pairing.

Jean of the Joneses director Stella Meghie was all about neutrals for the brunch.

I’m mildly obsessed with actress Edwina Findley-Dickerson’s black and navy mesh Jonathan Simkhai dress. Hot!

Blue plaid was on the agenda for Trevante Rhodes, who was clad in a Strong Suit duo.

The timeless hue was also Mahershala Ali’s choice for the event. I loved the way he uplifted it with a red pocket square and brown leather shoes.

Who had your favorite look at the brunch?

