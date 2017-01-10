On the Scene: HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party with Yvonne Orji in Elie Saab, Jazmyn Simon in J.Mendel, Jay Ellis in Reiss, and More!

The last Golden Globes After Party was thrown by none other than HBO. The ladies showed up and showed out for the celebration, with one particularly gorgeous gent catching my eye as well.

Let’s see what they wore!

Yvonne Orji went high-fashion in a showstopping Elie Saab jumpsuit. I love her!

Jazmyn Simon was a blue dream in a strapless J.Mendel number that exposed a bit of leg.

Jay Ellis was dapper in a Reiss double-breasted pairing. He’s so handsome!

The Night Of actress Amara Karan brought the drama in a black, off-the-shoulder MNM Couture gown. Gorgeous, no?

Yvette Nicole Brown shimmered and sparkled in a sequin Vince Camuto dress. That hair? Flawless.

A strapless, draped navy gown was on the agenda for Kimberly Herbert-Gregory.

Who had your favorite look at the party?