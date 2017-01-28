On the Scene: Harpers BAZAAR’s 150 Most Fashionable Women Celebration with Ciara in Rhea Costa, Tracee Ellis Ross in Rasario, Yara Shahidi in Dolce & Gabbana, and More!

Harper’s BAZAAR celebrated 150 of the most fashionable women in the world in West Hollywood. Our favorite supermodels, singers, actresses, and more were all in attendance.

Let’s get into the evening’s looks, shall we?

ciaraharperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-rhea-costa

Mommy-to-be Ciara nailed maternity style chic in a black velvet Rhea Costa gown. Hot!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-tracee

Tracee Ellis Ross shimmered and sparkled in a pink Rasario sequin gown with a contrast black velvet pussybow. This was fab.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-yara

Yara Shahidi was a floral dream in a long-sleeve black Dolce & Gabbana number, covered in pink blooms.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-alexandra

The iconic Italian fashion house was also Alexandra Shipp’s choice. Polka dots, leopard, and an edgy haircut—this was the ultimate cool girl look!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-gelila

Gelila Assefa Puck heralded the Year of the Rooster in a traditional Chinese gown.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-kiersey

Kiersey Clemons was a new-age disco goddess in a glossy Trussardi slip dress and voluminous curls.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-kendall

Kendall Jenner looked every bit the new super in a lacy, sheer La Perla gown.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-liu

The lingerie brand also dressed Liu Wen, who showcased her mile-long stems in an embellished mini dress.

aimeesongharperbazaarcelebrates150most-la-perla

One more La Perla girl! A printed short set from the designer was on the agenda for Aimee Song. I live for her style.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-jhene

Jhene Aiko was suited up in Prabal Gurung. Hot!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-nicole

Nicole Richie opted for timeless style in a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a bow accent.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-sophia

Sophia Amoruso was pretty in pink, in a ruffle Gauri and Nainika dress. Simply stunning.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-lake

Lake Bell is another expectant mother who absolutely slayed in a Libertine mini dress.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-chromat

Danielle Brooks sizzled in a sexy, all-black ensemble from Chromat.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-zoey

A sleek suit was also Zoey Deutch’s choice for the fête—a purple and black pairing from Versace.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-chanel

Chanel Iman kept it surprisingly pared-down in Elisabetta Franchi separates.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-salma

Salma Hayek loves Gucci as much as we all do! The brunette beauty had some fun, slipping on a bold dress from the brand.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-heidi

Can you tell suiting was one of the night’s biggest trends? Heidi Klum added a pop of color to her Redemption duo with red lips.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-eiza

Bambi made an appearance at the celebration, by way of Eiza Gonzalez’s Jean Michel de Castelbajac mini.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-miranda

It was all about stripes for Miranda Kerr in a colorful, embellished neckline midi dress with a thigh-high slit from Carolina Herrera.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-roopal

Stripes never looked so chic on Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Director Roopal Patel in Monse.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-leighton-meester

Leighton Meester’s David Koma LBD was uplifted with purple stud embellishment. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a David Koma dress that I haven’t liked!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-julianne-hough

What’s a high-fashion event without a Zuhair Murad look? Julianne Hough slipped on an embellished jumpsuit from the brand for the night. I need this in my closet, stat.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-rachel-zoe

Rachel Zoe is the queen of 70’s chic, thus an all-in-one from her own brand with gilded gold accessories was on the agenda for the famed stylist. She’s always flawless!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-nas

Nas kept it simple in a graphic t-shirt, denim, and Balenciaga kicks. He would look good in virtually anything.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-emily

Emily Ratajkowski gave a sultry spin to the classic black and white combo in a strapless Cristina Ottaviano gown with an embellished bodice and thigh-high slit. Gorgeous!

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-cara

Cutouts, fringe, and the on-trend cold shoulder accented Cara Santana’s statement-making Jonathan Simkhai gown. I love his dresses.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-monique

Black and white was also on the agenda for Monique Lhuillier. One of the night’s most modest and loveliest ensembles.

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-peyton-list

Peyton List channeled a modern-day ice princess in an icy blue Martha Medeiros mini dress. Cute, no?

harperbazaarcelebrates150mostfashionable-victoria

Victoria Justice was the lady in red in a flirty, butterfly-embroidered mini dress in the fiery hue from Kristin Aadnevik. Pretty!

Who had your favorite look at the party?

