Harper’s BAZAAR celebrated 150 of the most fashionable women in the world in West Hollywood. Our favorite supermodels, singers, actresses, and more were all in attendance.

Let’s get into the evening’s looks, shall we?

Mommy-to-be Ciara nailed maternity style chic in a black velvet Rhea Costa gown. Hot!

Tracee Ellis Ross shimmered and sparkled in a pink Rasario sequin gown with a contrast black velvet pussybow. This was fab.

Yara Shahidi was a floral dream in a long-sleeve black Dolce & Gabbana number, covered in pink blooms.

The iconic Italian fashion house was also Alexandra Shipp’s choice. Polka dots, leopard, and an edgy haircut—this was the ultimate cool girl look!

Gelila Assefa Puck heralded the Year of the Rooster in a traditional Chinese gown.

Kiersey Clemons was a new-age disco goddess in a glossy Trussardi slip dress and voluminous curls.

Kendall Jenner looked every bit the new super in a lacy, sheer La Perla gown.

The lingerie brand also dressed Liu Wen, who showcased her mile-long stems in an embellished mini dress.

One more La Perla girl! A printed short set from the designer was on the agenda for Aimee Song. I live for her style.

Jhene Aiko was suited up in Prabal Gurung. Hot!

Nicole Richie opted for timeless style in a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a bow accent.

Sophia Amoruso was pretty in pink, in a ruffle Gauri and Nainika dress. Simply stunning.

Lake Bell is another expectant mother who absolutely slayed in a Libertine mini dress.

Danielle Brooks sizzled in a sexy, all-black ensemble from Chromat.

A sleek suit was also Zoey Deutch’s choice for the fête—a purple and black pairing from Versace.

Chanel Iman kept it surprisingly pared-down in Elisabetta Franchi separates.

Salma Hayek loves Gucci as much as we all do! The brunette beauty had some fun, slipping on a bold dress from the brand.

Can you tell suiting was one of the night’s biggest trends? Heidi Klum added a pop of color to her Redemption duo with red lips.

Bambi made an appearance at the celebration, by way of Eiza Gonzalez’s Jean Michel de Castelbajac mini.

It was all about stripes for Miranda Kerr in a colorful, embellished neckline midi dress with a thigh-high slit from Carolina Herrera.

Stripes never looked so chic on Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Director Roopal Patel in Monse.

Leighton Meester’s David Koma LBD was uplifted with purple stud embellishment. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a David Koma dress that I haven’t liked!

What’s a high-fashion event without a Zuhair Murad look? Julianne Hough slipped on an embellished jumpsuit from the brand for the night. I need this in my closet, stat.

Rachel Zoe is the queen of 70’s chic, thus an all-in-one from her own brand with gilded gold accessories was on the agenda for the famed stylist. She’s always flawless!

Nas kept it simple in a graphic t-shirt, denim, and Balenciaga kicks. He would look good in virtually anything.

Emily Ratajkowski gave a sultry spin to the classic black and white combo in a strapless Cristina Ottaviano gown with an embellished bodice and thigh-high slit. Gorgeous!

Cutouts, fringe, and the on-trend cold shoulder accented Cara Santana’s statement-making Jonathan Simkhai gown. I love his dresses.

Black and white was also on the agenda for Monique Lhuillier. One of the night’s most modest and loveliest ensembles.

Peyton List channeled a modern-day ice princess in an icy blue Martha Medeiros mini dress. Cute, no?

Victoria Justice was the lady in red in a flirty, butterfly-embroidered mini dress in the fiery hue from Kristin Aadnevik. Pretty!

Who had your favorite look at the party?