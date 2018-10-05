On the Scene: Growing Up Hip Hop Premiere in Atlanta Featuring Porsha Williams, Tammy Rivera, Karlie Redd, Lil Mama and More!

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta cast and more shut it down in the A on Oct. 2nd, at the Tongue and Groove for the new season premiere event. The show will air on Thursday, Oct. 11th at 9 pm EST/8 pm PST–will you tune in?

Until then, check out the hottest looks from the evening:

Many ATL stars came through in style. Take a look at how the premiere party turned out below!

Cynthia Bailey struck a pose at the season premiere in a chic all-black, one-shoulder ruffle jumpsuit.

Eva Pigford kept it sultry in a multi striped two-piece set. Hot!

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka made a casual yet chic appearance at the Tongue and Groove. Tammy wore a $195 House of CB ‘Antonella’ satin jumpsuit, while her hubby wore a cranberry red top and shoes to match his denim jeans.

Lil Mama who is one of the new faces of #GUHHATL, wore an Elegant By Alice royal blue cut-out jumpsuit. Gorgeous!

Mother-to-be, Porsha Williams stepped out looking comfy yet classy in a $159 Rachel Roy Peyton blazer, paired with distressed denim jeans and sling back heels.

Karlie Redd kept it cute in a look by Versace.

The Braxton Sisters, Trina and Towanda Braxton came through to show love and support. They both looked stunning!

Momma Dee is looking like the queen that she is laid back in a blue shimmery dress. We see you!

Rapper, Da Brat came through dripping with her own swaggy 90’s vibe attire, and even sported pink hair highlights. Dope!

Rapper and producer, Jermaine Dupri attended the premiere in a black and white acid wash bomber, matched with all-black throughout his fit’.

Masika Kalysha looked stylish rocking an embellished denim jacket, and cut-off jeans paired with heels. Cute!

Ms. Deb aka Debra Antney, Charlie Rivera and Tammy Rivera enjoyed some laughs and giggles at the event. See more pix below!

What do you think? Will you be tuning in to #GUHHATL?

Images by Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net