On the Scene: Deck the Runway Presented by Fancy by Francesca Watson Featuring Emerging Designers Cicily Swimline, Sarah Christie, and More!

A day after the Faby’s, I jetted down to Orlando for the Deck the Runway show presented by Fancy by Francesca Watson, hosted by Elise Neal.

The annual showcase highlights emerging designers from Florida and beyond. Check out a few stand out styles from featured collections:

Fancy by Francesca Watson

Francesca Watson offered holiday ready dresses and festive separates for every age, shape, and occasion. Her collection comprised bold hues, embellishments, and high hems. I found many items I would add to my Christmas Wish List!

George & Ginger Pattern Company by KristiFitzpatrick

George and Ginger Pattern Co’s presentation was anchored by a geometric print, rendered in vests, dresses, and tops. Flirty ruffles and subdued silhouettes made this collection stand out from the crowd.

LaVincient by Reginald Wilson

Reginald Wilson is a new designer, but presented very promising, couture level pieces that could easily be found on international runways. Strong shoulders, alluring cut outs, and sophisticated flair portends a very bright future for the emerging brand.

Cicily Swimline by Khadijah Glasgow

Want to go to the beach, but keep it cute and covered? Look no further than Cicily Swimline! The brand carries adorable swim dresses, two pieces, and sun dresses for the fashion forward yet demure.

East Coast Couture by LeeAnn Dussault

While one typically things of all black everything for East Coast, LeeAnn Dussault’s interpretation of the name conjures up swirly patterns, floral prints, and easy, breezy maxi dresses.

UDS Clothing by Melvin McGill

UDS Clothing presented sportswear, African Prints, and a little something for the fellas. Mini dresses, shorts, and tanks would be perfect for casual weekends in the sun.

Sarah Christie Designs

Conservatives working women (think Olivia Pope) would love just about everything in Sarah Christie’s collection, from her smart, button front dresses to her fun pastel colored cocktails.

Lainy Gold Designs

Theatrical was the call for Lainy Gold Designs, who offered fantastic feathers, birds, florals, and ruffles. Only the bold need apply.

That does it! See anything you like?

Learn more about these designers at @DecktheRunway.

Images: @VUMediaGroup/@OmarLateefPhotography