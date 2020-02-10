On The Scene + Claire’s Life: Robert Ector’s Details Book Signing at Saks Fifth Avenue with Mary J Blige, Kim Blackwell, Jay Q the Legend, and More!

Over the weekend, celebrity photographer Robert Ector held a book signing for his new book, Details, at Saks 5th Avenue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Fashion Photographer Robert Ector Hosts Details Book Signing And Meet & Greet With Mary J. Blige At Saks Fifth Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)

Not familiar with Robert Ector? He is the go-to photographer for fashionistas and celebs like Marjorie Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Mary J Blige. Mary made an appearance to show her support.

At the event, Mary shared that she never used to like pictures lensed by other photographers. She shared, “People would always come up to me and say I looked prettier in person.” She confessed that Robert was one of the few photographers she believed captured her true beauty; his gorgeous photos of her, and others, are included in his new coffee table book.

In Details, we can enjoy all of Robert’s photographs of various celebrities, along with street style, with a focus on “Details.”

Friends and supporters came to Saks to get a copy of the book, and mingle with fashionistas and fashionistos. Several notables were in attendance, including Misa Hylton, Kim Blackwell, Shun Melson, Neal Farinah, Jay Q the Legend, and many more:

For the occasion, I wore a floral set by Fashion Bomb Daily advertiser Shop D Lee, a coat by Bec and Betty, and shoes from AmSoleMates.

Purchase Robert’s book here.

Images: Getty for Saks/ Vizual Ape