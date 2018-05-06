On the Scene + Claire’s Life: Gucci’s Dapper Dan Event with ASAP Rocky, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and More!

Happy Sunday!

Last night, I received an invitation to an event at Gucci’s store on Wooster street to party pre-Met Gala and also preview Dapper Dan’s collection for the Italian Fashion House.



Dapper Dan’s collection for the brand encompasses all of the over-the-top logo loving of his prior designs, updated with more contemporary finesse. Bold double G adorned track jackets are fashioned out of sequins, leather monogrammed hoodies are uplifted with gold trims and ostentatious designs, and glasses come equipped with all over crystals. This collection is not for the faint of heart.











I had fun trying on a few jackets, along with the eyewear.











Then it was time to party! I grabbed a pic with the man of the hour, Dapper Dan, along with A Boogie, who also lent his talent to create a piece for the line. Stylists and designers such as B Akerlund and Lynn Ban were in the house, as were stylists, models, and industry fixtures such as Bevy Smith, Legendary Damon, Shaun Ross, Terrell Lish, and more.







I ended up leaving early, but ASAP Rocky, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Paris Jackson, Nicky Hilton and many more bold faced names made their way down to 63 Wooster to toast to Gucci and to Dapper Dan’s fabulous foray.





As someone who has followed Dan’s contributions to hip hop culture from the beginning, I am proud of this historic move, and thankful to Gucci for being at the forefront of change in the industry. It was a wonderful event!







What do you think?





Images: Mr Vocab TV