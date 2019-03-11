On the Scene: Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls LA Event Featuring Skai Jackson, Draya Michele, Paris Hilton, and more!

Designer Christian Cowan held an event in LA over the weekend to celebrate his neon infused Powerpuff Girls Inspired collection, and invited a great group of Fashion Bombshell to grace the red carpet in his threads. Check out a few of our favorite looks:

Draya Michele looked fierce in an orange shirt dress from Christian Cowan’s Fall 2019 collection.


No makeup? No problem! A fresh faced Tinashe graced the carpet in a silver mini dress and matching duster.

Julissa Bermudez had one of my favorite looks of the night: a neon gown equipped with cut outs.


Another winning look came courtesy of Skai Jackson, who opted for a Fall 2019 Cowan creation, hemmed with fun feathers.


Heiress Paris Hilton had fun with her look, donning pigtails and a star printed set. She went for it! What do you think of her ensemble?
That does it! Who had your favorite look from the night?
Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like