On The Scene At The Lion King Premiere in Los Angeles Featuring Looks From Beyoncé in Alexander McQueen, Marsai Martin in Oscar de la Renta, Normani in Julien Macdonald, and More!

July 19th is slowly approaching and the day that the young and older have been waiting for is almost here. Ever since the news dropped about the star-studded cast was released, fans have been waiting in utter anticipation to see the upcoming Lion King film. Just last night in Los Angeles, celebrities got the opportunity to see the premiere of The Lion King and the red carpet was just as star-filled as the movie itself.

The celebs graced the scene of the premiere in their designers’ best aligning themselves with the film’s tribal and royalty themes. We’ve rounded up the Top 10 looks of the night based on your engagements on Instagram featuring Queen Bey, Normani, Marsai Martin, and many more!

Beyoncé showed up to the premiere in an Alexander McQueen look, styled by Zerina Akers!

Chloe and Halle wore Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to the premiere, styled by Zerina Akers.

Donald Glover wore a Gucci suit to the premiere, styled by Illaria Urbinati.

Logan Browning wore Prabal Gurung to the LA premiere of The Lion King.

Marsai Martin was spotted in an Oscar de la Renta FW19 RTW dress at the premiere, styled by Jason Rembert.

Michelle Williams wore an Atelier Zuhra dress with Stuart Weitzman heels for The Lion King premiere.

Normani was on the prowl in a Julien Macdonald look for the premiere!

Skai Jackson wore a Cong Tri ensemble, styled by Zadrian Smith.

Yara Shahidi kept it classy in a Gucci look, styled by Jason Bolden.

I don’t know about you guys, but I am definitely excited for the movie even more now. After going over these bomb red carpet looks, I must ask you all which look was your fave? Beyoncé? Marsai? Let us know!