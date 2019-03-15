On The Scene At The iHeart Radio Music Awards Featuring John Legend in Paul Smith, Heidi Klum in Christian Siriano, Kat Graham in Alberta Ferretti, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the red carpet for the iHeart Radio Music Awards where the some of the biggest names in the music industry perform and take home the best of the best music awards! As much as everyone loves the show, nothing beats the excitement of seeing your faves pull up on the red carpet in their best designer looks. Featuring looks from Ella Mai, T-Pain, and Kat Graham, Fashion Bomb Daily has you covered with the best looks from the show!

Lele Pons attended the show in a Kamilla Belmont blazer, 3.1 Phillip Lim shorts topped with an Alex Soldier ring and René Caovilla shoes, styled by Janelle Renèe.

On the prowl, Hedi Klum wore a Christian Siriano leopard printed dress and Lesilla boots, styled by Rob Zangardi.

Perfectly in tune with the current neon trend, newly weds, Nazanin Mani and Miguel, were in attendance at the award show as well. Nazanin wore a neon and black Christian Cowan FW19 look.

Ella Mai appeared on the red carpet in a black Acler blazer dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals, styled by Dianne Garcia.

Katy Perry attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards in a Paskal FW18 printed dress, giving us retro vibes.

Taylor Swift was spotted in a Rosa Bloom sparkly sequin playsuit and Sophia Webster sandals.

Keeping it classy and minimalistic, Halsey was spotted on the iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet in a DSquared2 ensemble.

Agnez Mo attended the award show festivities in a Le Lis Blanc pink dress and Balenciaga boots.

Representing for our fellow Bombers, John Legend was giving us dapper vibes in his lilac suit by Paul Smith.

T-Pain kept it classy and vibrant with an orange Acne Studios sports coat and pants.

BeBe Rexha kept it classy and chic with an all-black jumpsuit and Bijou Van Ness hat.

Kat Graham kept it edgy in an Alberta Ferretti look and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, styled by Jennifer Mazur.

Singer Tank and his wife, Zena Foster, struck a pose on the red carpet. Tank appeared in a red jacket by Dee-Nyce (@fbccbayarea).

What’s your favorite look for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Bombers and Bombshells? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[All images courtesy of Getty Images]