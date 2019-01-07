On the Scene at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein, Lady GaGa in Valentino, Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang, Regina Hall in Alberta Ferretti, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The annual Golden Globes award ceremony premiered last night, showcasing the movie industry’s best all-around actors, actresses, movie productions, and more in the film industry. While everyone looks forward to seeing and hearing who was the best at what, we also look forward to the glamorous red carpet looks. A-list actors, actresses, producers, and directors get glammed up in their designer’s best. Let’s take a look at this year’s best dressed celebrities!

Kiki Layne in Dior Haute Couture

 

Janelle Monae in Chanel

 

Halle Berry in Zuhair Murad

 

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton

 

Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

 

Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein

 

Danai Gurira in Rodarte

 

Regina King in Alberta Ferretti

 

Lady GaGa in Valentino

 

Rosamund Pike in Givenchy

 

Thandie Newton in Michael Kors

 

Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney

 

Constance Wu in Vera Wang

 

Lucy Liu in Galia Lahav

 

Billy Porter in Oscar Heyman
