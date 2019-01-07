On the Scene at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein, Lady GaGa in Valentino, Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang, Regina Hall in Alberta Ferretti, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily
The annual Golden Globes award ceremony premiered last night, showcasing the movie industry’s best all-around actors, actresses, movie productions, and more in the film industry. While everyone looks forward to seeing and hearing who was the best at what, we also look forward to the glamorous red carpet looks. A-list actors, actresses, producers, and directors get glammed up in their designer’s best. Let’s take a look at this year’s best dressed celebrities!