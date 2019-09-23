On the Scene at the 2019 Emmys With the Top Looks From Niecy Nash in Christian Siriano, Zendaya in Vera Wang, Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang, and More!

The 2019 Emmys, one of Hollywood’s most highly anticipated award ceremonies, went down last night in Los Angeles, California! Major stars like Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome took home well-deserved awards for their achievements in the cinema and the entertainment industry.

While fans look forward to seeing their faves win, the real excitement was outside on the red carpet! Celebs brought their A-game in style and we spotted lots of women who were pretty in pink..and red. You heard it right, red and pink was trending on the Emmys red carpet last night! With that being said, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the night based on your engagements on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram:

Angela Bassett wore Antonio Grimaldi and a Judith Leiber bag to the 2019 Emmys, styled by Jennifer Austin.

Indya Moore wore Louis Vuitton the 2019 Emmys in LA.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in Richard Quinn at the 2019 Emmys.

Kerry Washington wore Alexandre Vauthier FW19 Couture to the 2019 Emmys.

Mandy Moore wore Brandon Maxwell to the 2019 Emmys in LA.

Niecy Nash was a showstopper in Christian Siriano and Irene Lummertz jewelry at the 2019 Emmys, styled by Zerina Akers.

Regina King wore custom Jason Wu to the 2019 Emmys, styled by Wayman and Micah.

Taraji P. Henson wore custom Vera Wang to the 2019 Emmys, styled by Jason Bolden.

Viola Davis wore Alberta Ferretti to the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya wore Vera Wang to the 2019 Emmys, styled by Law Roach.

Honorable mention for the Fashion Bomb Kids:

Faithe Herman was a yellow dream in a Mia Bambina Boutique dress, Nina Shoes footwear, and Macy’s jewelry, styled by @icontips.

We cannot get over how these mega Bombshells rocked their looks. What was your favorite look from the 2019 Emmys?