On The Scene At The 2019 CFDA Awards: Top Looks From Ciara In Vera Wang, Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren, Kerby-Jean Raymond of Pyer Moss and Guests In Pyer Moss, and More!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Annually, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosts one of the biggest fashion ceremonies called the CFDA Awards where they shine a spotlight on those who have exceeded beyond measures in the fashion industry. Awards include Menswear Designer of the Year, Womenswear Designer of the Year, Emerging Designer of the Year, Accessory Designer of the Year, and more. They also highlight fashion icons and present many other noteworthy fashion awards to the industry’s best. As for winners for this year, Jennifer Lopez took home the Fashion Icon Award while Brandon Maxwell won Womenswear Designer of the Year and Rick Owens won Menswear of the Year!

Before the ceremonies, most people like with any event are awaiting their favorite celebrities to grace the red carpet dripping in their designer’s best. The celebrities bring their A-game every year, after all it is a fashion award show. So, let’s take a look at the Top 10 looks based on your likes and engagements on Instagram:

Getty

Ciara wore Vera Wang SS19 RTW to the 2019 CFDA Awards, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

IG/Reproduction

Activist DeRay McKesson posed with Kerby-Jean Raymond wearing a bomb Pyer Moss outfit with a statement waistband.

Getty

Amber Valetta wore Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2019 to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Getty

Ashely Graham wore Christian Siriano to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Getty

Gigi Hadid wore Louis Vuitton alongside designer Virgil Abloh to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Getty

Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren to the 2019 CFDA Awards, styled by Rob Zangardi.

IG/Reproduction

Lala wore Sally LaPointe Resort ’19 to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

IG/Reproduction

Pyer Moss designer Kerby-Jean Raymond and his guests Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$, Joan Smalls, and A$AP Ferg pulled up to the 2019 CFDA Awards in color-coordinated Pyer Moss ensembles.

Getty



Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert wore Thom Browne to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

