On the Scene at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards: Spring Vibes on the Red Carpet With Aja Naomi King in Marc Jacobs, Yara Shahidi in Schiaparelli, MJ Rodriguez in Cong Tri, and More!

Glamour hosted its annual Women of the Year Awards to honor “extraordinary and inspirational women” who have made achievements and advancements in many areas including fashion, politics, and more. Of course, Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene and scoping out all of the fab looks from your favorite female figures.
The celebs seemed to follow a consistent trend of bringing Spring to the red carpet, sporting florals and the color yellow. With that being said, we’ve gathered our fave looks from the evening that followed this Springtime trend:
Yara Shahidi wore Schiaparelli FW19 Couture, styled by Jason Bolden.
Jameela Jamil wore Gabriele Colangelo SS20 RTW, styled by Law Roach.
Tamron Hall wore Molly Goddard FW19 RTW.
Ava DuVernay wore Greta Constantine, styled by Jason Bolden.
Halima Aden wore Tory Burch SS20 RTW.
Charlize Theron wore Givenchy FW19 Couture, styled by Leslie Fremar.
Danai Gurira wore Tory Burch SS20 RTW, styled by Thomas Carter Phillips.
MJ Rodriguez wore custom Cong Tri, styled by Katie Bofshever.
Aja Naomi King wore Marc Jacobs FW19 RTW, styled by Wayman and Micah.
Niecy Nash wore Redemption, styled by Zerina Akers.
Which celeb look is your absolute fave? Let us know!