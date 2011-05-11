On New York Magazine: No Black Models Walked in Chanel’s Cruise 2012 Collection

It seems the house of Chanel is having a bit of a color problem, and we’re not the first to spot it.

Amy Odell over at New York Magazine’s the Cut noticed that no black models were cast for Chanel’s 2012 Cruise Collection, which took place recently in Cap d’Antibes:



She said, “The lineup included no black models, no plus-size models (Crystal Renn famously walked the Chanel resort show last year), and two Asian models (Fei Fei Sun and Shu Pei Qin). In fact no black models walked in the label’s resort show last year, the fall 2011 show, the spring 2011 couture show, or the pre-fall 2011 show.”

Well, the writing’s on the wall, isn’t it Karl?

Though Blake Lively looked awesome sitting front row in her Chanel sequined blazer and Louboutins…



I couldn’t bring myself to post about the show itself.

All the typical socialites and celebutants were there, the same ones who have been coming to those events for years. There were no signs of progress, inclusion, or diversity, even though Karl Lagerfeld has been called out on this many times, most notably in this interview with Noémie Lenoir (there’s a transcript at the bottom if you don’t speak French), and after his comments about ’round women’.

Karl just doesn’t care.

So why should you?

