Offset Spends Almost $250,000 on Gifts for Cardi B on Christmas: Chanel, Hermes, and Louboutin

Cardi B shared (then deleted) the below video with her followers, displaying gifts Offset purchased for her for Christmas:
Offset splurged on 7 pairs of Christian Louboutin heels for Ms. Belcalis, including $1,295 Alta Firma See-Through Vinyl Red Sole Pumps, $1,195 Follies Strass 85mm Glitter-Heel Mesh Red Sole Pumps, $1,295 So Kate 100 Calf Caligraf Red Sole Booties, $1,295 Naked Bow Red Sole Pumps, $745 Iriza Glitter Half d’Orsay Red Sole Pumps, $795 Jonatina Sandals, $995 Eloise Glitter Velvet Red Sole Booties, and $775 Graffiti So Kate Pumps:
His total Louboutin bill before taxes: $8,390
Let’s move on to handbags, shall we? Offset showed out, gifting Cardi two Chanel bags: a $6,100 Lambskin and Gold Tone Metal red Flap Bag with Top Handle and a $5,600 Classic Handbag (SN when did Chanel start selling online?):
Total Chanel Bill: $11,700
She then goes on to showcase some Hermes bags. Hermes famously never publicizes their prices, but Birkins generally start at $10,000 and exotic skins can cost $25,000 and up (the most expensive Hermes is around $350,000). Offset got Cardi 3 Birkins, one of which was an exotic skin, and a luggage sized bag as well. Looking at prices of used bags on The Real Real, I’d guesstimate that he spent around $50,000-$75,000 on bags:
Total Hermes Bill: $60,000 (approx)
He also gifted Cardi with some Cartier Juste un Clou Bracelets, dipped in diamonds, along with a few bejeweled bracelets. Her Juste un Clou bracelets with diamonds are listed at Cartier.com for $81,000 each:
Total Cartier Bill: $162,000
In sum, it looks as if Offset spent $242,090 on gifts for Cardi. Let’s round up and say $250,000.
What do you think of Offset’s Christmas gift buying fest?
**After 1 million views, Cardi deleted the video from her page, perhaps due to negative feedback. What do you think?