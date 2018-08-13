Nike Taps Virgil Abloh to Create Serena Williams Collection, Just in Time for the US Open

Just in time for the US Open, Nike has tapped creative Virgil Abloh to create a collection for tennis great Serena Williams.



About the collaboration, Abloh told High Snobiety, “With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.”



He continued, “What I love about tennis is the gracefulness. It’s an aggressive and powerful game, but it takes touch and finesse. So the dress is feminine, but combines her aggression. It’s partially revealing. It’s asymmetrical. It has a sort of ballerina-esque silhouette to symbolize her grace. It’s not about bells and whistles and tricks. It’s just about it living on the body, and expressing Serena’s spirit with each swing of the racket.”



The collection, dubbed ‘Queen’ contains frothy tutu tennis dresses and sneakers splashed with neon colors.



I’m loving the asymmetrical top. I can’t wait to see how Serena rocks these pieces on the court!



What do you think?



Images: @Off____White