Nicki Minaj Ends Her Social Media Hiatus! She Posed Wearing $7,200 in Camouflage Christian Dior, A Logo Printed Burberry Sports Bra with Matching Leggings, Green Mark Fast, and more!

Nicki Minaj almost had the barbs knocking down the doors of her barbie dream house after a 3 month social media hiatus. Now she’s back and serving looks on a platter. Let’s get into them!

Her 1st post to Instagram, she wore a 2 piece by Ttswtrs. This $380 “body” body suit is grey and white and is covered with a “human body” print, creating an illusion similar to the bikini t-shirt. The leggings are the same, priced at $300

Nicki posed wearing what appears to be a long sleeved nude, mesh, corseted dress, but further digging revealed more. This ensemble happens to be 2 separate items!

A $300 polo mesh “tattooed” bodysuit and an $800 corseted dress by @ttswtrs. Both are unique. The lines and writing resemble plastic surgery concept lines.

Continuing with the red hair, Nicki Minaj suited up in Christian Dior!

She wore a $1,200 green camouflage bralette with matching high waisted shorts priced at $1,300. She accessorized with a $3,900 saddle bag and $800 bucket hat, also by Christian Dior. Both the hat and bag is green camouflage.

The texture and bright colors of Mark Fast‘s creations are perfect for a night in Miami. Nicki wore a bright green off the shoulder sweater. The sweater has a feathered bell sleeve and she paired it with a bright green, turquoise, and blue skirt also by Mark Fast’s.



See similar items from Mark’s Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection.



Next up is this brown Burberry logo printed $250 sports bra top and $850 logo printed leggings. Minaj paired this with a red heeled sandal and wore a red lip.

Which look is your favorite? Let us know !