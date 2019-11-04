New On FashionBombDailyShop.com: Philthy Ragz Harem Jumpsuits, Comfy Dresses, and Flattering Separates!

Happy Monday!

We are kicking the week off with a bomb designer you should know: Philthy Ragz out of Inglewood California! I discovered their brand during Essence Fest, and fell in love with its easy, sassy style, and comfy pieces equipped with pockets (!). So it was only natural that we’d add the brand to FashionBombDailyShop.com!

We’ve only added a few styles, including a black harem jumpsuit, blue drop crotch jumpsuit, and a Fall Perfect Copper Dress:

Shop all the looks above here. And learn more about the brand below:

What do you think of our latest addition to FBDSHOP?