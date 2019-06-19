New Arrivals On The Fashion Bomb Daily Shop From Oyemwen and Sai Sankoh!

Nothing is more exciting than seeing new fashion arrivals at your fave stores and the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop has some new pieces that will heat up your summer wardrobe. New pieces from our best-sellers Oyemwen and Sai Sankoh are in and you’re going to want to want to get your coins ready.

Oyemwen premiered two new pieces at Convos With Claire over the weekend and we added them to our shop in case you missed the festivities. New to our shop is the neon green Tulle Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress and the neon green Tulle Pants. Love the neon trend? Then, these are the perfect items for you.

Sai Sankoh came through with the summer essentials with two newly-added dresses: The Off The Shoulder Floral Dress and the Algeria Green Printed Snake Dress! These two pieces come in vibrant colorways and patterns and each feature a leg-baring slit, making it a stylish must-have for the season.

What are you waiting for, Bombshells? Heat things up and stay stylish for the summer with these new Fashion Bomb Daily Shop arrivals!