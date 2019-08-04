New Arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com: Sequined Pieces by S. Denton Collection as Worn by Malaysia Pargo and More!

S. Denton has come forth with even more sizzling pieces for the summer! Behold a few new arrivals that will set off your next event with a spark:

Monochrome is always chic! Set off this iridescent look with statement heels. Get yours for $290 here.

Headed to the beach or pool? The blue hued kimono is the perfect accent. Rock it with heels or fabulous flip flops. For $275 it can be yours. Get it here.

Need a piece that will transition from summer to fall? The easy sequined dress is it! Black sandals for warmer temps, black boots when it all cools down. Get yours for $325 here.

Would you rock any of the above?

