New Arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com: Sai Sankoh’s Resort Collection

Sai Sankoh’s pieces are made for the lady who loves to luxuriate. With bold prints, billowing fabrics, and flowy fits, each piece is the perfect option to take on a fabulous far-flung vacation, preferably with your girlfriends.

She shot her latest collection in Havana, Cuba with the help of her girls. Bright colors and dramatic silhouettes created many eye catching looks which can transition from swimsuit cover up to nighttime cocktail dress with ease.

While Sai’s signature kaftans and shirt dresses were on deck, she has now expanded into gowns. Custom creations with mile long trains will ensure that you are best dressed and a show stopper wherever you go.

Love what you see? Shop these looks at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

What do you think?