New Arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com from India Monae: Holiday Dresses Perfect for New Year’s Eve!

Need dresses for New Years or the Holidays? Look no further than FashionBombDailyShop.com! Our new arrivals from India Monae are perfect to bless the holiday season. Take a look:

India Monae Armor Sequined Mini Dress, $140
India Monae Gypsy Sequined Midi Dress, $140
India Monae Icon Beaded Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress, $140
India Monae Peacock Sequined Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress, $140

Love it? Get these dresses at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

