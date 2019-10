I personally LOVE hats. On a bad hair day, or just to add unexpected flair, a hat is always a good call.

I recently discovered Frances Grey (FrancesGreyNY.com), a line of felt hats that come in cute shapes and custom colors like purple, berry, and more.

A quick look on their Instagram, and there’s so much to love. This purple and yellow combo? Killer!

See more and purchase at FrancesGreyNy.com.