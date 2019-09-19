Mya Brought the Heat in This Fashion Nova Dress!

Singer Mya showed off her curves in a recent Instagram post where she was rocking this black knit Fashion Nova dress as she geared up for the upcoming Girls’ Cruise reunion! Fashion Bomb Daily always has the info on all things dealing with celebrity style and fashion, so you know we have the deets on how to achieve this look!
Mya heated up Instagram with Fashion Nova’s Knit With Love One Shoulder Maxi Dress, styled by @atibanewsome. This one shoulder knit dress comes in black and off white and features a see-through knit detailing and high slit, making it perfect for vacay in the islands. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this knit dress also comes complete with a belt for an even more bomb vacay look. Snag this dress for $34.99 and slay your next vacation!